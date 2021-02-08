MEXICO, MO. - A judge chose not to grant bond to a man who faces child molestation charges, among other charges, at his hearing Monday morning.
William Dahl, 36, is accused of sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old victim. William Dahl faces charges of second degree statutory sodomy, fourth degree child molestation and displaying sexually explicit items to a minor.
Audrain Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said he believes more people have information about William's crimes and hopes some will come forward after his case gets more attention.
Dahl is related to Audrain County reserve Sheriff's Deputy Randal Dahl.
Officers arrested William Dahl last Thursday and booked him into Callaway County Jail. The Missouri State Technical Assistance Team (STAT) is leading the investigation into William. STAT's website says it "provides assistance to multidisciplinary teams and local law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting child sexual abuse, child exploitation and internet crimes against children cases."
William's next bond hearing is scheduled virtually for Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m., but the Audrain County Clerk said the time could be changed when the date gets closer.
STAT refused to comment further on the case. A representative said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide any other information at this time.