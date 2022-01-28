COLUMBIA - Nearly a year after 19-year-old Jakob Cole was killed last February, Malik Dajon Townsend pleaded guilty for his murder on Friday.
Townsend, 22, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser sentence of second-degree murder.
Cole died from multiple gun shot wounds fired by Townsend and Tyreese Orlando Perkins, 19, police said. Perkins was arrested by Boone County deputies last March on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. He has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.
According to a probable cause statement, a $40 dispute led to the murder. The statement says Cole was supposed to meet with Perkins at the crime scene for a "physical confrontation to settle their dispute."