COLE COUNTY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced Friday in connection to the shooting of two men that happened in 2018.
Jahaun Whirley was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in March of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Whirley was detained in December of 2018 in connection with the shooting. He was 16 at the time.
Police responded to the scene of the shooting at West Atchison Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 12. There were two victims at the scene; one died while another was rushed to emergency surgery. The man who died was later identified by police as Justin Kammerich, a former corrections officer.
The surviving victim, Alex Myers, told police that he and Kammerich were outside of their apartments when a man approached them and demanded money, wallets and phones. Before Myers and Kammerich could react, the man started shooting.
Witnesses led police to Whirley, who said he went to the scene after hearing gunshots. Officers searched Whirley's home and found a gun, ammunition and an extended magazine that matched the same type used in the shootings, according to previous reporting.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol determined the shell casings from the scene matched Whirley's gun.