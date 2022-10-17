AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after he was thrown out of a truck while driving on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning.
Bobby Norris, 46, was driving west on Highway 54, near Route HH, around 6:35 a.m., when his truck ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a traffic sign, and then overturned.
Norris was thrown out of the vehicle as a result, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Norris was taken to University Hospital for serious injuries. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.