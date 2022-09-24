COLE COUNTY — A 32-year-old man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.
The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Lookout Trail in between Route Z and Old Stage Road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as Albert Heimericks, 83, was slowing to make a right turn. Zachary Parks-Wagner, 32, rear-ended Heimericks, causing Parks-Wagner to be ejected from his motorcycle.
The crash report stated that Parks-Wagner was not wearing a helmet and was transported to University Hospital by helicopter after the accident.