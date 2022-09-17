COOPER COUNTY — A 29-year-old man is seriously injured after a crash Friday evening.
The crash occurred on Missouri Route 135 near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Street in Pilot Grove.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Houltzhouser was travelling on Route 135 too quickly without a seatbelt.
Upon reaching the road's curve, Houltzhouser traveled off the left side of the road, overturning the vehicle and ejecting him. The vehicle was totalled in the accident.
Houltzhouser was transported by helicopter to University Hospital where he received treatment.