MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Lincoln County man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old John Francisco was hooking chains on the side of the highway from a wrecker to another vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

A vehicle travelling eastbound hit the man, seriously injuring him, before leaving the scene.

Francisco was transported to University Hospital to receive treatment.

