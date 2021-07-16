ROLLA - A shooting in Rolla left one person dead on Thursday night.
Law enforcement officers responded to a call around 11:25 p.m. for reported shots fired at Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park.
While police were investigating the scene, they discovered a male laying on a driveway with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release form the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was then transported to Phelps Health where he was then pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound. Next of kin has been notified.
During the follow-up investigation, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Michael Jonathan Schmitt, from St. James.
Through further investigation, deputies later determined 32-year-old Matthew Andrew Reeves, of Rolla, was responsible for the death of Schmitt.
According to the Sheriff's Department, Reeves fled the scene in a car and was later found. He was arrested without incident then brought to the Sheriff's Department where charges are being requested for second degree murder.
This incident is still under investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.