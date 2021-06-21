COLUMBIA - A male victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a domestic disturbance Monday in Columbia.
According to Boone County Cap. Brian Leer, deputies were dispatched to a stabbing around 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Bethany Drive.
The victim said he was involved in a disturbance with the mother of his unborn child. He reportedly was stabbed several times, however, none were believed to be life threatening, Cap. Leer said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds.
The person the victim identified as a suspect was gone from the scene when deputies arrived. The investigation is ongoing.