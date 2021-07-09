MOBERLY - One man is currently in custody after the Moberly Police Department was notified of a man shot and bleeding at 300 E. Burkhart St. at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying in the street, shot in the head, according to a news release from the police department.
Several subjects were detained at the scene, and a search warrant was carried out at a residence where a weapon was recovered, the release said. A probable cause was developed during the investigation, police say, to take a male subject into custody.
The subject is currently awaiting formal charges by the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney.
First aid was performed on the shooting victim and he has since been transported to the University Hospital for treatment. Conditions are unknown at this time.