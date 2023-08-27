MORGAN COUNTY − A Parkville man was seriously injured after he was thrown off his Sea-Doo at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.
The 23-year-old man was driving a 2018 Seadoo in the Gravois Arm around 6 p.m. Saturday when he attempted to jump a wake, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
The man, who was wearing a life jacket, was thrown off the watercraft and seriously injured. An ambulance transported the man to Lake Regional Hospital, according to MSHP.
The Sea-Doo was not damaged and was able to be driven from the scene.