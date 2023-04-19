A 34-year-old Moberly man was taken into custody Tuesday after an armed standoff with law enforcement.
The man allegedly discharged a firearm at a residence near the 800 block of Bond Street and ran, Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said. Moberly police and a Macon County Sheriff K9 unit located the man at an apartment building at 829 Franklin Street, according to a press release. Officers evacuated the building and began a two-hour standoff.
According to the press release, Moberly and Randolph County SWAT teams then entered the building and apprehended the man. Officers said they found a small-caliber handgun on the premises. As a previously convicted felon, the man cannot legally possess a firearm.
The man was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment, then transported to the Randolph County Jail. The suspect's identity has not been released by authorities.