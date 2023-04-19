A 34-year-old Moberly man was taken into custody Tuesday after an armed standoff with law enforcement.

The man allegedly discharged a firearm at a residence near the 800 block of Bond Street and ran, Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said. Moberly police and a Macon County Sheriff K9 unit located the man at an apartment building at 829 Franklin Street, according to a press release. Officers evacuated the building and began a two-hour standoff.

According to the press release, Moberly and Randolph County SWAT teams then entered the building and apprehended the man. Officers said they found a small-caliber handgun on the premises. As a previously convicted felon, the man cannot legally possess a firearm.

The man was taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment, then transported to the Randolph County Jail. The suspect's identity has not been released by authorities.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Digital producer at KOMU 8 and social media producer at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo director at Vox Magazine and assistant director of photography (ADOP), photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.