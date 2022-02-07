MOBERLY − The Moberly Police Department is searching for a man accused of selling methamphetamine.
Michael Terrell has an arrest warrant for charges of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies. The warrant authorizes a $20,000 cash or surety bond.
Police said they were called to a residence in the 700 block of Promenade Street on Friday night where they say Terrell was in possession of a large amount of meth, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Terrell is a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Police said young children were in the home at the time.
Upon officers' arrival, Terrell had already left the residence.
The homeowner told police that Terrell had his own bedroom at the residence. With a search warrant, police said they found the meth and drug paraphernalia, but no firearm in the bedroom.
Police say Terrell has yet to be found and is still considered to be illegally in possession of a firearm as he is a felon.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Moberly Police Department at 660-263-0346 or submit a tip with department's tip line at 660-269-8477.