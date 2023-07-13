BOONE COUNTY − A man wanted for burglary and assault has been arrested in the St. Louis area, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Jaytaj Moore, 21, was charged in June with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Moore was arrested on June 18 for the domestic assault charge. After posting a $3,000 bond, Moore reportedly attempted to locate the domestic assault victim and threatened others with a gun, according to court documents.
Moore left the scene before officers arrived, according to court documents. Police said they later located Moore in the 5000 block of Pinehurst Lane. They spent hours at a home for an apparent standoff and broke down the door to the home, as well as the garage but left after they found Moore was not in the home.
Police said their investigation then led them to believe Moore was in the St. Louis area.
"We reached out to law enforcement partners in the area who were able to locate Moore and take him into custody," CPD said on Facebook Thursday. "We’re thankful for the assistance of these area agencies and the community members who have assisted by providing information."
It's not clear when Moore will be extradited to Boone County. It's also not clear where he's currently being held. Online court records show Moore will not have bond.
KOMU 8 has reached out to CPD for more information.