MILLER COUNTY − A man who intentionally drove his pick-up truck into several buildings in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach in February, including into city hall, pleaded guilty last week.
Jarod Long, an Eldon resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage after driving his truck through the exterior wall of Lake Ozark City Hall, in addition to causing damage to the Boone County Clinic at the Hy-Vee in Osage Beach.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27. Long faces up to 4 years in prison.
According to previous KY3 reporting, the damage caused by Long at the Hy-Vee clinic was first noticed by a snowplow driver. Police later discovered the damage to city hall.
Long remains in the Miller County Jail without bond.