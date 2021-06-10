OWENSVILLE - A man armed with a crossbow was arrested Thursday afternoon following an alleged burglary and trespassing.
According to a Facebook post from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the Tschlapper Road and Kohrman Road area, near Owensville, to investigate several calls about a partially clothed man with a crossbow knocking on doors.
Deputies were made aware that the suspect had made his way inside a home in the 1500 block of Kohrman Road and fell asleep inside around 2:30 p.m.
Deputies made their way to the address and arrested the individual without incident.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was then transported to Osage County Adult Detention Center, pending formal charges of second degree burglary, trespassing and stealing.