CALLAWAY COUNTY — An undocumented immigrant with multiple nationwide felony warrants was arrested Sunday morning after a vehicle pursuit in Callaway County.
Juan Gonzales-Silva, 31, was arrested on multiple felony charges and felony nationwide extradition warrants, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Gonzales-Silva reportedly was released on his own recognizance in Portland, Oregon in 2020.
Around 11:14 a.m., Callaway County Sheriff's deputies saw a stolen Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the 143 mile marker, the post said.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Gonzales-Silva reportedly led the deputy on a pursuit along I-70. The pursuit continued until the vehicle exited at the 155 mile marker and proceeded south on State Road Z, according to the release.
During the pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 6900 Block of State Road Z where Gonzales-Silva reportedly fled on foot around a residence. A sheriff's K9 was deployed, and deputies were able to take Gonzales-Silva into custody after he allegedly tried to climb a fence.
While searching a backpack that Gonzales-Silvia was reportedly carrying, deputies said they found counterfeit M30 OxyContin pills, which were later determined to to be fentanyl and a loaded defaced firearm. A total of 89 fentanyl pills were recovered in the back pack and in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
As a result of the arrest, Gonzales-Silvia now faces the following charges in Callaway County:
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
- Resisting arrest by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person
- Trafficking drugs in the second degree
- Unlawful use of weapon
- Tampering with motor vehicle in the first degree
- Possession of a defaced firearm
- Unlawful use of a firearm
- Driving while suspended
At the time, Gonzales had felony nationwide extradition warrants without bond for charges of the following:
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Menacing (two counts)
- Pointing a firearm at another (two counts)
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Attempt to commit a class C / unclassified felony
- Assault in the fourth degree
- Carrying a concealed ceapon (two counts)
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (two counts)
- Possession of prohibited firearms or silencer
- Recklessly endangering another person (four counts)
- Attempt to commit a class A felony