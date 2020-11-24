CALLAWAY COUNTY- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle in the area of County Road 207 near State Road F and State Road KK.

According to MSHP Troop F, the vehicle was stolen Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. The occupant fled from the vehicle after a short vehicle pursuit.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Fulton Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are working together to locate the occupant.

An MSHP helicopter and a Callaway County Sheriff's K-9 unit were deployed to check the area. 

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to be vigilant and to keep vehicles locked and to report any suspicious activity to the office 573-642-7291 option 6.
 
At this time, there is no known threat to the public.

KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as we learn more. 

