CALLAWAY COUNTY- Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle in the area of County Road 207 near State Road F and State Road KK.
According to MSHP Troop F, the vehicle was stolen Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. The occupant fled from the vehicle after a short vehicle pursuit.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Fulton Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are working together to locate the occupant.
An MSHP helicopter and a Callaway County Sheriff's K-9 unit were deployed to check the area.
