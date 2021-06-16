COLUMBIA − A Columbia woman was charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident following a deadly hit-and-run in February 2020.
Stephanie Roberts fled the scene on Feb. 28, 2020 after hitting 23-year-old Hunter Sadler near the 5400 block of Paris Road around 3:30 a.m.
Sadler, who was from Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been walking on Paris Road after his own vehicle crashed near the 6000 block of Paris Road.
Previous KOMU 8 reporting states that Roberts' Acura was found at a residence on North Zack Road. She was taken into custody without issue.
KOMU 8 spoke to Sadler's family after the crash, who called him a "hard worker who brightened those around him." He was working on finishing his business degree.
Online records show Roberts' charges were filed on Wednesday.