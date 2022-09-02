COLUMBIA - Labor Day weekend usually means many people are traveling out of Columbia and other various mid-Missouri counties.
After many flight delays this summer at the Columbia Regional Airport, some might be worried about delayed flights and backed up traffic.
Only one flight to Dallas/Ft. Worth was delayed Friday, according to COU's website.
One COU flyer, Will McNeil, said he flew into Columbia on Thursday to watch his son play football for Louisiana Tech. McNeil said he experienced very busy lines on his connecting flight in Austin, Texas.
"I heard there were long lines," McNeil said. "I actually got to Austin about 2.5 hours early before my flight and that was not too early."
However, McNeil said he was not worried about flight delays out of COU.
Another COU flyer, Caleb Brooks, said he is in the Army and was headed to Dallas. Brooks said he was also getting on a connecting flight to Richmond, Virginia where his base camp is.
Brooks said he is also not worried about delays.
"I already missed my flight this morning so I already delayed it myself since I slept in," Brooks said. "I just had to call and switch flights and it's not the first time I've had to switch flights."
According to a survey by AAA, about 32% of Americans plan to travel over Labor Day weekend. The survey shows that of the 32% planning to travel, the majority plan to travel by vehicle.
Charlie Hills lives in Boise, Idaho and is originally from Columbia. He is making a 23-hour drive to visit home in Columbia over the long weekend.
Hills says despite higher gas prices the 23-hour drive is still an affordable option.
"My girlfriend did the math and it was cheaper than flying, you just have to take the time to actually drive," Hills said.
Hills says he is prepared to deal with busier roads during the drive and is ready to be in Columbia.
American Airlines did not respond to KOMU 8 reaching out about flight delays outside of COU. If you would like to see COU flight statuses, click here.