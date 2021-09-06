Marathon runners return for Columbia Track Club's 62nd annual race

COLUMBIA - Columbia Track Club hosted its 62nd Annual Heart of America Marathon Monday morning.
Three-hundred participants lined up at 6 a.m. outside the Boone County History and Culture Center.
"It's a small, rural, hometown, friendly thing. We try to do the personal touch," Race Director Kathy Lee said.
According to organizers, the marathon is the second oldest continuously running marathon in the United States. The event started in 1960 and attracts competitors from all over Missouri and even outside the state.
More competitors participated in this year's race than last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, the marathon reduced the number of registered runners to approximately 75, but this year, the restrictions were removed.
"I liked this year's start the best because there was so much fun and energy, " Lee said. "Everybody was pumped up and excited, that's just anthem."
The Columbia Track Club introduced a relay race in 2019, where participants form a maximum team of four individuals, who begin a different starting points along the route.
There were 47 relay teams, and all managed to finish before the time expired.
In previous years, the awards were split into male and female age groups. But this year, the awards were split only into male and female categories.
Andy Emerson is a returning competitor in the marathon, who placed sixth in the male's division on Monday. He says he looks forward to a new challenge each year.
"And I said I'm never gonna run another marathon again, and I decided 'oh I can probably improve.' So I ran it again and I kept running it because it's local and it's convenient," Emerson said.
Emerson says this year was his 18th year he's participated, and he plans to continue running in the race until he reaches his 26th year - which will be a record.
Oksana Loginova is a professor at the University of Missouri and ran the marathon for her fifth time Monday, since 2006.
In her previous race, Loginova placed top three in her age group. This year, she placed first out of all women competitors.
"It's just unbelievable, " Loginova said. "It's better to be in a small marathon rather than a big one when you don't have any chances to win, and here I always have a chance to win."
Loginova finished the race in a little over three hours.
She said she told her students she signed up for the marathon, but now, she's excited she can tell them that she won.
"I really want to tell students, 'oh I actually won,'" Loginova said.
Lee said nine months goes into planning each year's race, and she looks forward to what the next year will bring.
For more information on the Heart of America Marathon annual marathon and this year's winners, visit its website.