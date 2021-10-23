ROCHEPORT - Nearly two months after 13 U.S service members were killed in Kabul ahead of the withdrawal of U.S troops from Afghanistan, the Columbia Vet Center held a 10k ruck march for veterans throughout the state to show their support.

The United States Army flag waves in the wind in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. The flag was the last to return to its post. Five people carried five flags, one for each branch of the military participating in the march, for the entire trek. (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

'Rucking' is a term used to describe marching with a weighted backpack, a traditional military training exercise. 

A Battlefield Cross sits at the head of the trail to greet soldiers in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. A Battlefield Cross, or Soldiers Cross, is a symbolic replacement of a headstone placed on the battlefield or at a soldier's base camp. (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

However, Saturday's march was not just another training exercise.

Valerie Sisson, director of the Columbia Vet Center, sits with Lloyd Adams, veteran outreach specialist, in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. Adams runs the mobile unit for the Columbia Vet Center. His vehicle serves 38 Missouri counties and one Illinois county. “It’s so important to be able to connect to a support system,” Jeff Holescher, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital PR representative, said. “We want veterans in rural areas to have access to that system in their own backyard.” (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

Veteran Mark Johnson served 21 years, half in the Marine Corps and half in the Army, and said the event was like a support group for those who served.

"When 9/11 hit, a lot of guys wanted to enlist in the military because they wanted to do something," Johnson said. "I know a lot of veterans are feeling the same way about the Afghanistan issue."

Wil Wineman (left) and Dan Dougherty (right) return first from the ruck march in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. The two talked about their time serving in the Navy while they strolled behind their counterparts. Halfway down the trail they realized they had met before. “Wil came and spoke to me before my knee surgery,” Dougherty said. Wineman works as a chaplain for the Harry S. Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital. (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

Johnson now works as the veterans service officer at the Vet Center and explained that this event was aimed at building camaraderie among the veteran community.

The group gathers before they march for a short prayer in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. With their heads bowed and eyes closed, they formed a circle. "We feel isolated, like nobody can relate to us,” Dan Weatherly, office manager for Columbia Vet Center, said. “This march will help our brothers and sisters find other veterans that may help them in a time of need. Camaraderie is really missing right now in the veteran community." (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

Regarding the decision to make the event available to combat, non-combat veterans and future service members, Johnson said uniformity is important.

"We all wear the uniform together, so it's a cohesiveness for all members of the military," he said. "We're all together so we all fall for the country, voluntary or not... it's just one fight."

Participants arrived around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning before the march started. A feeling of unity broke through the heaviness in the air as veterans in attendance spoke on why they showed up for the event.

"There's a lot of pain, and kind of a moral injury with some of the people and even a feeling of helplessness," said John Hopson, a counselor at the Columbia Vet Center who also served four tours. A military tour is a period of time served in combat or a hostile environment.

Veteran Roger Brisley was also at the event and explained why he felt the event is so important.

"The more word out, the more veterans know they have a place to come to talk to other people that were in the service," Brisley said. "There's someone here that can help relate to their experience."

Brisley served for 26 years in both the Navy and Marine Corps.

Cristina O’Barr (left) and Sydney Feltenstein (right) prepare for the 6.2 mile journey in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. The two students are members of Mizzou’s Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and graduate next spring. “We came out to support because we know it’ll be us in the field soon,” Feltenstein said. “It’s important to support each other even after retirement.” (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

Other members of the community were also in attendance, including University of Missouri students Cristina O'Barr and Sydney Feltenstein are both in the Reserve Officers'' training Corps (ROTC).

"We haven't been in combat yet and experienced those things, but it's not everyday you get to be out here with people that have been through it," Feltenstein said.

"A lot of times, veterans are forgotten about," O'Barr added. "It's important to honor them and show that their mental health matters."

Mental health was a big part of the conversation during the event. Veterans Outreach Program Specialist and veteran Lloyd Adams spoke heavily about the subject.

Lloyd Adams, veterans outreach specialist, speaks about his time serving and the trials of returning to civilian life in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. “Twenty-two veterans commit suicude everyday,” Adams said. “We’re here to prevent that. I work for the Columbia Vet Center and I drive out wherever I’m needed to lower that number. Our main goal is to bring that number down.” (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

"All we're trying to do is prevent veterans from committing suicide and honor the fallen," Adams said.

Those who support the veteran community believe there is more work to be done. Adams mentioned the importance of civilian support and what people can do to lift up the community.

"Just talk to us," he said. "Try to understand them. We're not machines, we're human beings, just like everybody else."

Columbia Vet Center staff lay out dog tags for participants in Rocheport, Mo. on Oct. 23, 2021. Each tag had the name of an attendee and commemorated the first annual ruck march. The center plans to make the ruck march a yearly event and hopes to draw a bigger crowd each year. (KOMU 8/Emma Lingo)

Saturday's march is one of many events held by the Vet Center in an effort to help provide a sense of community and belonging to local veterans. Although this is the first year the march was held, the Vet Center plans to make it an annual event.

