JEFFERSON CITY - A nationwide campaign for better health care for mothers and children, March for Dimes, is hoping to get Missouri's grades up. The group lobbied at the Missouri Capitol Thursday as a part of their national March for Change effort.
This comes after their annual report card put Missouri as a D- for the number of preterm births, at 11.3%.
The report also lists Missouri's infant mortality rate, at 5.5 deaths per 1,000 births, and the state's preterm birth rate disparity ratio, at 1.22.
"In Missouri, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 51% higher than the rate among all other women," the report states.
March of Dimes' mission Thursday was to lobby in person with Missouri representatives and senators.
"We were recognized in the Senate chambers this morning and then we have volunteers talking to their representatives and senators," Erin Coppenbarger, March of Dimes' manager of maternal and infant health, said. "... Prematurity is really an indicator of maternal and infant health of a population, so we know we have a lot of work to do."
The campaign to the Missouri General Assembly focused on implementing legislation that could support postpartum mothers.
"Our biggest push is for postpartum extension. Most states are doing it. I think there's now 30 states that have postpartum extension," Coppenbarger said. "The reason that's so important is because we have so many maternal deaths and a lot of them happen after Medicaid is typically over."
In Missouri, postpartum benefits on Medicaid last for 60 days. March of Dimes wants it to be a year.
"There's a lot of legislation right now on postpartum extension and other things that are gonna make it easier for moms in Missouri- such as paid leave up to 16 weeks, screening for mental health disorders in pregnancy and dealer reimbursement," Coppenbarger said. "We have this every year, but we come to the capital frequently to really talk about what needs to be done."