COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou members received the news that they were headed to perform in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday night.
The students and faculty involved in the band were informed of the exciting news, they were quick to rejoice. Many immediately reached out to family and alumni of the program.
While alumni and dedicated fans of the group will not be performing in New York City in 2022, the news was just exciting for them. Social media posts sharing the news were quickly flooded with proud alumni and fans who would love to make the trip to see Marching Mizzou's first ever appearance in the parade in person.
Moyes and other alumni and fans of the program are considering making the trip to New York for the parade.
"The thought is in my mind," Moyes said. "That would be comparable to going to a bowl game and having a parade where you have the ability to showcase your talents."
Some alumni members were present at the end of the year virtual banquet when members were told that they were selected to participate in the parade.
"I knew there was some sort of big announcement coming because of previous conversations I had with them," Moyes said. "They took a timeout from the virtual banquet and then went right into it. It was so exciting I thought, wouldn't that be just the most fun opportunity in the world for the students in Marching Mizzou to make that trip."
The last band to represent the state of Missouri was Blue Springs High School's Golden Regiment, who appeared in the 2019 parade.
"The Macy's Parade is one of those events that I think every band director and band member hope they one day get to experience," Blue Springs High School Director of Bands Tim Allshouse said. "Because you grow up seeing it on television, you never expect to be there in person."
Allshouse and the band, Golden Regiment, have made three appearances since 2005 in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. He says his experiences have been nothing short of amazing and had a message for members of Marching Mizzou.
"Congratulations to them. This is a huge accomplishment, millions of folks would like this opportunity and they got a chance to be selected and to go," Allshouse said. "Don't forget to enjoy the experience of being there, sometimes it can be stressful because you want to make sure you do everything right, but take a breath and enjoy it."
Alumni of the program share one common thought.
"I know they are going to make us proud," Moyes said.
Marching Mizzou will participate in the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, 2022.