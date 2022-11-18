COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou had its last home rehearsal Friday ahead of the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group was notified in April 2021 it would perform in this year's parade.
Friday was a busy rehearsal day for the Tigers, as they will perform at Saturday's football game against New Mexico State and leave for New York on Sunday morning.
"It is a compressed week for us because we have football games on either end of the trip," Dr. Pete Zambito, assistant director of athletic bands at MU, said.
Dr. Amy Knopps, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, said it's the first appearance at the parade in Marching Mizzou's history.
"This is the 137th year of Marching Mizzou, and it will be the first time that Marching Mizzou has had the opportunity to perform in the parade," Knopps said.
Schools around the country must undergo a long application process to be considered for one of the marching band spots in the parade.
"There's overall 12 spots, three of which are recurring spots. For example, there's a Macy's marching band, you know, the Great American Marching Band that they fill themselves," Knopps said. "So that leaves the nine spots for other marching bands to then compete for those open positions."
Knopps told KOMU 8 last year that she had to sit on the exciting news for 14 months.
"So I'm looking forward to those special memories that they're making, and that they will keep with them moving forward in their lives," she said.
Different faculty and students are also heading to New York to support Marching Mizzou.
"The marching band does consist of our students who play instruments, both the wind players and percussion, then we have our Golden Girls who are very much part of Marching Mizzou and part of Mizzou festivities," Zambito said. "They are going because they're also part of the band as well as our auxiliaries that are a part of the band."
Additionally, the School of Music is taking a companion trip group. The school is selling "MIZ to NYC" shirts to commemorate the trip and allow others to get the chance to also purchase the merch. These are available only through the School of Music website.
The parade will air on KOMU 8 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Marching Mizzou plans to perform a class from MU alum Sheryl Crow - “All I Wanna Do."
To see the other bands that will be present in the parade, visit the Macy's parade website.