COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for former band member Alex Jackson, who died from stomach cancer.
Alex Jackson, 20, died from stomach cancer on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. He was unable to make trip to New York City, where Marching Mizzou performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jackson was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, the second semester of his freshman year.
The event took place at the Marching Mizzou practice field following band practice. Dr. Amy Knopps, associate director of bands and director of athletic bands, said there was no better place for the ceremony.
"He loved Marching Mizzou, this is his home," Knopps said. "I will always admire his dedication and passion for performing with us."
Jackson played the mellophone. According to his friends and teachers, Jackson was best known for his dedication to music and his sense of humor.
Alexis Waltrip, a close friend of Jackson and fellow mellophone player, said she is grateful for having him in her life.
"I speak for all of us here, that we could not have been given a greater gift than having Alex Jackson in our lives," Waltrip said.
One teacher, Amanda Collins, echoed the students' sentiment.
"I could not ask for a better student than Alex Jackson," Collins said. "In his short time on this planet, I have learned more from Alex than in my entire life as an educator."