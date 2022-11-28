Marching Mizzou returns to Columbia after 'once in a lifetime' experience at Macy's parade

COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou was one of 12 college bands that had the opportunity of performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City last week.
Marching Mizzou applied for this opportunity back in 2019 and was granted approval to perform in 2020.
This gave the band a lot of time to prepare for their appearance. The preparation for an event such as the 2.5-mile parade was something the band was not accustomed to with their normal routine.
Calvin Banks, a trumpet player in Marching Mizzou, said they had to learn a new step-by-step routine for the parade.
"We usually walk 8 by 5's for gamedays, which means 8 steps to go 5 yards," Banks said. "But for the parade we were doing 6 by 5's, which was something very different. It almost felt as if we were running out there."
The band worked with Marching Health to prepare them for the trek, so they could keep up with the pace of the parade.
This preparation paid off as the band was allocated 50 minutes to walk the route, and Marching Mizzou did so in just over 30 minutes.
Leading up to the parade, many band members could barely sleep as they were excited about the opportunity.
One band member, Emily Schlittler, described her experience as "an opportunity of a lifetime."
"If I were to tell my middle school self that I would be playing the piccolo with the whole country watching, I honestly would not even believe myself," Schlittler said.
The band shined in their appearance, however it was a quick turnaround as they had to return to Columbia Thursday afternoon to play at Friday's football game against Arkansas.
Many band members ended up getting to Columbia after midnight. Although many were sleep deprived, they were still able to all make it back to perform for the game.
Kelsey Kobielusz, a clarinet player and KOMU 8 weathercaster, said it was a very hectic 48 hours, but said she was glad everything turned out according to plan.
"A lot of us did not get back until 1 in the morning, and many of us were tired and irritable," Kobielusz said. "It certainly helped coming back to a warm welcome from the fans after our performance. It was honestly the best cheering I have experienced from the fans in my time here so far."
Marching Mizzou is now getting their rest as they have a lighter week with practice.
The band is now turning to bowl season. Once Missouri's bowl game is announced, they will begin their preparation for yet another big event.