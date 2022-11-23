Marching Mizzou will lead off the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, with more 3.5 million people set to attend the festivities in New York City.
Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. on the TODAY Show. The parade is expected to start by 9 a.m. and will last until noon on KOMU 8, though it's recommended to tune in earlier. Streaming services Peacock, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV will also broadcast the parade.
Marching Mizzou band members and staff left Sunday for the Big Apple. The team held rehearsals in New Jersey and was even featured Wednesday morning on the TODAY Show.
Here’s what Marching Mizzou is up to today! We’ve just completed our first rehearsal and are now headed back to the city @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Mc2UpTVoia— Kesley Kobielusz (@kesley_wx) November 22, 2022
The 350-member band will perform a classic from MU alum Sheryl Crow - "All I Wanna Do," along with MU's fight song and the Missouri Waltz.
The 2.5 mile parade route through the streets of Manhattan will also feature marching bands from South Dakota State University and high schools from around the country.
Thirty-one floats, 27 balloons, seven "balloonicles" and performers such as Mariah Carey, Big Time Rush, Betty Who, Sean Paul and Fitz and the Tantrums will join Marching Mizzou in the lineup.
After the parade, Marching Mizzou will hurry back to Columbia for a home football game Friday afternoon against Arkansas.