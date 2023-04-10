VIENNA — A Vienna Quik Spot customer has won the $4.5 million jackpot after matching all six winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing.
The winner marks Missouri's 270th person to earn a prize of $1 million or more off Lotto, according to the Missouri Lottery.
The chances of winning the jackpot in Missouri's lotto are one in 3,529,526.
The prize has yet to be claimed, and must be done before Oct. 5 at one of the Missouri Lottery's four offices.
The next drawing will take place Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.