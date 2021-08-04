MARIES COUNTY - Maries County deputies responded to a death investigation on Highway H, just north of High Gate Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Maries County Sheriff, a 31-year-old male was reported to be discovered deceased in his pick up truck by a 25-year-old female acquaintance.
Deputies are currently awaiting a representative of the Maries County Coroner's Office to assist in the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update this story when more information is released.