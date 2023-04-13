A Maries County deputy is recovering after he was involved in a crash while responding to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies were dispatched to the fire shortly after noon Wednesday. While traveling toward the scene, one deputy lost control of the patrol car and crashed on Highway V, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Chris Heitman.
The deputy sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Phelps Health Hospital for treatment.
After review, it was determined this was an accidental crash in a high-risk situation. Heitman said the deputy was not driving negligently.
"Speeds were appropriate for the seriousness of the call, and this was not a case of distracted driving," Heitman wrote on Facebook.
Nationwide, vehicle crashes are the third highest cause of line-of-duty deaths for law enforcement, according to Heitman.
“We understand that the frequency of driving at high speeds can lead to complacency and that today's event was a reminder of the dangers associated with high-speed driving," he said.
The deputy was wearing a seatbelt which prevented more serious injuries from happening, according to Heitman. He said the Maries County Sheriff's Office will conduct a post-incident brief with all deputies for educational training.