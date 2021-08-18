GASCONADE COUNTY - A man who escaped from Maries County deputies has been found in Gasconade County, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff.
Christopher Koepke, a 35-year-old male from Owensville, escaped from custody Monday, while being processed at the Maries County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Facebook post, early Wednesday morning, Gasconade County deputies located Koepke after a search of a residence in Bland, Missouri.
Koepke was discovered hiding in a crawl space under a residence on High Street.
He has active warrants for failure to appear in court for felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor traffic violations.
Koepke’s bail bondsman convinced him to appear at the Sheriff’s Office using a ruse. Once the bondsman had turned him in to Sheriff’s Office custody, Koepke was informed of his warrants by office staff, according to a release.
Due to COVID illness amongst staff, short staffing at the Sheriff's Office provided Koepke with the ability to flee during the booking process before being admitted into the jail.