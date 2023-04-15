VICHY- Maries County saw winds going nearly 100 miles per hour, as a severe storm passed through Missouri.
According to the Osage Fire Chief, there were five injured and no fatalities. There were several reports of damaged homes along Highway 63 and Highway A, uprooted trees, and hail, all across the Vichy area.
Right outside of Vichy, the Rolla National Airport was hit by the severe storm. According to the airport manager, one of its four airplanes suffering damage, though that number could rise. The airport with be closed until Monday.
The airport was also used as a staging area by first responders, following the tornado warning issued to the area.
Osage County EMS used an off-road vehicle to get to one resident who had minor injuries. There have been some difficulties in responding to severe weather in rural areas such as these.
According to Osage EMS Chief Joshua Krull, cell service is poor, so personnel have to go door-to-door to make sure folks are okay. He said not everyone might be able to call 911 if they need it.
"But for us the main priority was making sure that we had made contact with everybody humanly possible in the line of the storm because cell phone reception in the area is really unreliable so there’s not a good chance people could have called for help if they needed it," Krull said.
KOMU 8's Hunter Walterman spoke to some residents about their experience during the severe storm.
“I said, oh my gosh I hear a train. I don’t know where it’s going. And then here come all the wind. And then the hail. And I huddled down in the corner and I was like ‘oh no!’” resident Amanda Bailey said.