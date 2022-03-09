MARIES COUNTY — The Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Bland Police Department have arrested a 51-year old man who is suspected of taking advantage of local residents.
Rodney G. Durban, of Belle, was arrested on seven felony charges of deceptive business practices and two felony charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person. Durban is currently being held in the Maries County Jail on a $30,000 bond, according to a news release.
"Durban has taken advantage of some many people in our community and I am thankful he is finally being held accountable for his actions," Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said in the release.
The Missouri Attorney General's Office assisted the sheriff with the case.
Heitman asks people who have been affected by Durban's actions to contact the sheriff's office at 573-422-3381 or the attorney general's office at 800-392-8222.