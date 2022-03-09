MARIES COUNTY — The Maries County Sheriff's Office and the Bland Police Department have arrested a 51-year old man who is suspected of taking advantage of local residents.
Rodney G. Durbin, of Belle, was arrested on seven felony charges of deceptive business practices and two felony charges of financial exploitation of an elderly/disabled person.
Durbin owned and operated "Honey Do's Handy Service," according to a press release from the Attorney General's office.
He allegedly falsely promised customers he would provide construction and moving services in exchange for upfront payments. Once paid, he performed a minimal amount of work, abandoned the projects and refused to issue refunds, a press release said.
"Durbin has taken advantage of some many people in our community and I am thankful he is finally being held accountable for his actions," Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman said.
Durbin is currently being held in the Maries County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Heitman asks people who have been affected by Durbin's actions to contact the sheriff's office at 573-422-3381 or the attorney general's office at 800-392-8222.