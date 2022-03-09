Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. &&