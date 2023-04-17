Maries County residents start clean-up efforts after EF2 tornado

VICHY − A severe storm passed through Missouri Saturday, causing damage to structures and injuries to some residents.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield reported an EF2 tornado was responsible for the damage in the county. The area saw winds at nearly 100 miles per hour during the storm.
BREAKING: The Springfield NWS office has determined that an EF2 tornado is responsible for the damage in Maries County near Vichy. The path of this tornado was only about 7 miles. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JBFmK4vCu8— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 16, 2023
Five people were injured, according to law enforcement. There were several reports of damaged homes along Highway 63 and Highway A and uprooted trees and hail all across the Vichy area.
Right outside of Vichy, the Rolla National Airport was also hit. Darrin Bacon has been the airport's manager since 2011 and said it's the worst damage he has seen in his career.
"When we got here, I was expecting a couple of roofs [to be damaged]," Bacon said. "I didn't expect to find all this."
He said it was one thing to see the roof torn up, but another to see four of the planes that sat in the airport's hanger damaged, too.
"It was not a fun afternoon," Bacon said.
Bacon said the doors in the hanger are ruined.
"This all will all have to be completely re-done," Bacon said. "My boss is coming here in just a few minutes and the city inspector, and we're going to check the structure."
Bacon said the airport was able to open Monday afternoon after crews from the city of Rolla spent the weekend cleaning the debris and fixing damage.
"I think the building is good enough to be salvaged, but the doors are just gone," Bacon said.
The Missouri Department of Conservation also announced Monday that crews would be cleaning debris at Spring Creek Gap and Clifty Creek Conservation Area. MDC staff warned visitors to keep an eye out for debris on trails and in parking lots.