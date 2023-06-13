Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman has announced he will not seek reelection after his term expires Jan. 1, 2025.
Heitman has served as an elected law enforcement officer since 2005 and sheriff since 2008.
In a news release Tuesday, Heitman said he feels it's time to change career paths.
"Toward the end of my near 16-year tenure as your Sheriff, I made plans to change career paths. I felt I could not end my career as your Sheriff until I had a person lined up to take my position, one who I knew could handle the job," Heitman said.
Heitman said he's confident in Chief Deputy Scott John to take over the position if elected.
"I have Chief John handling the majority of the administrative duties of the office and overseeing the day-to-day operations. Once again, and not to my surprise, he is excelling," Heitman said. "Scott does plan to run for my position and I would be proud to turn it over to him. He has my full support in the election next year."
Heitman said he is looking forward to continuing in law enforcement and his passion for scuba.
"I plan to continue in law enforcement by assisting several agencies with criminal investigations and working a federal contract with the United States Marshals Office," Heitman said. "However, my passion for scuba will call for me to pour myself into my scuba business in Jefferson City."
Heitman said he appreciates all the support and trust Marine County has given him during his career as sheriff.
"No matter where my new career decisions may take me, Maries County will always be home in my heart," he said.