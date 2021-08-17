MARIES COUNTY - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Christopher Koepke, a 35-year-old male from Owensville.
Koepke escaped from custody Monday, while being processed at the Maries County Sheriff’s Office.
He has active warrants for failure to appear in court for felony possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two misdemeanor traffic violations.
Koepke’s bail bondsman convinced him to appear at the Sheriff’s Office using a ruse. Once the bondsman had turned him in to Sheriff’s Office custody, Koepke was informed of his warrants by office staff, according to a release.
Due to COVID illness amongst staff, short staffing at the Sheriff's Office provided Koepke with the ability to flee during the booking process before being admitted into the jail.
Anyone with information pertaining to Koepke’s location can either call the Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381 or message the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.