COLUMBIA — Dispensaries in Columbia are prepping for the influx of recreational marijuana customers to come on Tuesday.
The legalization of recreational marijuana comes after Missourians voted in favor of Amendment 3, which allows for adult customers to buy many forms of marijuana.
Some Missouri dispensaries started selling Friday if they received approval from the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), but dispensaries in Columbia have to wait until city council amends city code at its meeting Monday night.
On Dec. 8, the DHSS Division of Cannabis Regulation started accepting requests to start shifting medical licensed facilities into recreational licensed facilities as well.
Erik Hackett, chief operating officer for Green Releaf Dispensary, says there is process to go through to be able to sell legal recreational marijuana.
"Everybody did have to apply for a new comprehensive license to convert their existing medical dispensary license to comprehensive or dual license to be able to sell recreation and medical cannabis at the same site," Hackett said.
DHSS said nearly all of Missouri's medical dispensaries have sent a request, and nearly 90 percent were submitted on Dec. 8. The division has 60 days to approve a request.
The team at Green Releaf has been awaiting this day, Hackett said.
"It's a super exciting time to be in Missouri. We've been avidly planning for this ever since the announcement," he said. "And probably prior to that as the wheels were in motion in hopes that it would go well in November."
Green Releaf is anticipating more people, so it has started making changes to accommodate.
"We've clearly been staffing up with the influx of customers that we expect. We're doing some work in the parking lot. We've added in some additional point of sale," Hackett said. "So you know, ramping up equipment and staffing, training our existing staff, and then just kind of thinking through the workflows."
Hackett expressed how important it is to merge both medical and recreational users.
"We want to create a good balance where we're still giving that same service to those medical patients, and also still providing that new service to recreational ones," he said.
Medical users will continue to be prioritized, he said.
"We don't want anything to change on the medical side," Hackett said. We try to give preference to medical patients and get them to the front of the line, especially in the initial days when we know that there'd be a lot of debrief."
Hippos Dispensary is also expecting a big rush in the initial days of legal recreational marijuana. Regional manager Jack College spoke about how his team has been preparing as well.
"Doing our part here, we've increased some SKU [stock keeping unit] counts, and we have done our end to make sure that we're never gonna run out of a product," College said. "So we're a vertical integration with Sandro Cannabis, in Alamo Ozarks. So we have stuff set aside for our special facilities here so we can continue to supply our customer bases."
Moberly Area Community College student Connor Anthony Noland is slightly apprehensive that recreational users will take away from medical users.
"I'll be probably a little concerned for a second, but it'll balance out and I'm not really concerned about it long term," Noland said.
Hackett says legalizing recreational use will allow for more people to learn about marijuana.
"That's our goal just to spread more knowledge and education, provide wider, safer access to cannabis for everyone," Hackett said.
Individuals must be 21 years old and have a valid drivers license to buy recreational marijuana.