COLUMBIA - In the legislature, Republican state Rep. Ron Hicks is backing a bill to legalize possession and use of recreational marijuana for individuals 21 and older.
Hicks' bill, HB 2704, passed through committee on Tuesday, but it still has to go through the House, a Senate committee, and then the full Senate must vote on it.
The legislature will adjourn at 6 p.m. on May 13, and many are worried it may not advance into a law in time.
Legal MO 2022 is a ballot initiative that would allow the state to continue capping licenses while ensuring current medical marijuana license holders get the initial batch of recreational licenses.
Some Missourians support HB 2704 because there are fewer regulations and taxes on recreational marijuana. Others back Legal MO 2022 due to the regulations the petition would put on recreational marijuana.
Both the bill and the petition have the same goal of legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri, but they have different ways of going about doing so.
A local dispensary, Shangri-La, displays signs of the Legal MO 2022 in its dispensary, but the dispensary said it is neutral on the subject.
Michael Lafrieda, the dispensary's chief operating officer, said Shangri-La hopes some legislation will pass on recreational marijuana as it is a long-time coming.
"It is years in the making. We've seen other states out west far ahead of these times," Lafrieda said. "Missouri's catching up very quickly."
The Mid-Mo Canna Expo was held on Wednesday, and many of the attendees and vendors support both HB 2704 and Legal MO 2022.
One vendor and marijuana cultivator at Kindway Consultations, Jessie Oxford, said she leans toward HB 2704, but she sees pros and cons on both sides.
"I am for an open market, but I just don't think we're ready for that in Missouri," Oxford said.
John Judd, a physician and owner of Green Cert MD, was at the expo as well. He said he is for HB 2704 and opposes the Legal MO 2022 petition.
"What I really like about the House bill is it really encompasses a true, free market approach," Judd said.
He said this approach is much more what the people of Missouri had in mind when passing medical cannabis.
Judd said HB 2704 supports more small businesses and mom & pop shops.
"You're not so much protecting a monopoly, you're being able to really allow the small entrepreneurs to get a hold on the market," Judd said.
Legal Missouri 2022 citizens' initiative announced Tuesday it topped 200,000 signatures as it makes its push to qualify for the November ballot by May 8.
A Legal MO 2022 spokesperson, Alan Zagier, explained more about what the petition entails.
"What it would do is license, regulate and tax marijuana for adult use," Zagier said. "It would implement a 6% sales tax which would generate nearly $40 million a year in annual revenue."
Zagier said even though Legal MO 2022 has topped 200,000 signatures, it hopes to be at or more 300,000 signatures by May 8. He said they will need extra signatures to ensure all of them are validated.
HB 2704 has until the end of the legislative session for the bill to become a law. To check on the status of the bill, click here.
To find a location to sign the Legal MO 2022 petition, click here.