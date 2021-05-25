The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) has just announced Mark Palmer will be its Project Coordinator for the Opportunity Campus for the upcoming year.
The Opportunity Campus aims to transitioning those who are homeless to being sheltered by providing them with an array of amenities such as safe temporary shelter, transitional and affordable housing, meals, basic daily needs, and wrap-around services.
“Being able to be a part of this vision and having the opportunity to work with other community leaders to change the strategic direction of needed services with the ultimate goal of ending homelessness in Columbia is exciting,” Palmer stated.
Beginning his part-time position on May 4, Palmer will be working with VAC’s Executive Director Ed Stansberry as well as an advisory board. He has 30 years of experience in the non-profit community and most recently retired from being a Chief Executive Officer at Woodhaven.
“Our organization is fortunate to have a person of Mark’s caliber in this role,” Stansberry stated. “Mark has a heart for service and making a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are struggling.”