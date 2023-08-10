The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued an advisory for the public that Mark Twain State Park beach may not be suitable for swimming due to higher-than-normal bacteria levels.
The department analyzes water samples weekly for E. coli, a type of bacteria that can indicate bacteria levels. It is normal for E. coli and other bacteria to be found at naturally-occurring levels in ponds, streams, rivers, lakes, although elevated levels could pose a health risk.
One reason levels can be higher than normal is heavy rains, but other sources can contribute to elevated levels, according to the department.
The department said it will post signs to park visitors that swimming is not recommended if the sample indicates elevated bacteria levels.
If the geometric mean of the sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water, the department will issue an advisory, according to the department's website.
The department took two samples on at Mark Twain State Park Monday, with the geometric mean (or average) exceeding the threshold by about 1,350 colonies per 100 milliliters, according to its website.
The beach at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville also received an advisory this week, with E. coli levels at 548.1 colonies per 100 milliliters of water.
The following beaches are in accordance with healthy swimming conditions:
- Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach
- Finger Lakes State Park - Public Beach
- Harry S. Truman State Park - Campground and Public Beach
- Lake Wappapello State Park - Public Beach
- Lake of the Ozarks State Park - Grand Glaize Beach and Public Beach
- Long Branch State Park - Public Beach
- Mark Twain State Park - Public Beach
- Pomme de Terre State Park - Hermitage Beach and Pittsburg Beach
- St. Joe State Park - Monsanto Lake and Pim Lake
- Stockton State Park - Public Beach
- Trail of Tears State Park - Public Beach
- Wakonda State Park - Public Beach
- Watkins Woolen Mill State Park - Public Beach