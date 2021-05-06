Market on the Move: Increased construction costs cause concern for builders

COLUMBIA- For those trying to remodel or build a new home, it is going to cost you a pretty penny.
“The market is super crazy. Prices are really high, materials cost is super high, and its hard to get materials,” Nathan Goen, owner of New Beginnings Construction & Remodeling, said.
He says the reason that the cost of materials is so high is because of the coronavirus.
"Lumber prices are triple what they used to be. Things like fan covers, appliances, its months we are waiting to be delivered,” Tim Paulson, with Emery Sapp & Sons, said.
Goen said it takes eight to sometimes 16 weeks to get in the materials that they need.
The National Association of Home Builders says the price of lumber has added more than $35,000 to a single family home and almost $13,000 to a multi-family home.
One of the bigger hurdles Goen says they are having to deal with is the fact the price of lumber is continuing to increase, even after they have started a project.
“So when we bid a project out, we account for a certain amount of dollars to go toward the lumber. Having a steadily increase in prices, we have to bid the project accordingly and our bids are only good for 15 to 30 days,” Goen said.
The current solution for that is buying in bulk.
“We selectively buy in materials, and if I can buy in bulk and save on things to keep costs down, I'll do that,” Goen said.
Paulson said if the prices continue to rise how they are, they could be seeing fewer new neighborhoods.
“If that continues, I do believe there's going to be the affordable index, it could basically slow demand, just because the price points if it just gets too high,” Paulson said.
