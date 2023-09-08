COLUMBIA − The temperatures might be cooling down, but the housing market is still hot, according to Columbia managing broker Kim Coleman.
"We don't have enough inventory," Coleman, who works with Century 21 Community, formerly known as Columbia Real Estate, said. "We don't have enough houses to sell."
Coleman said the low inventory is driving buyers out of the market. But if you're willing to stay on the hunt, Coleman said to know your price range.
"As a renter or as a buyer, if you're going to buy a house, we highly recommend that you go to a lender and get preapproved," Coleman said.
The most recent numbers show just 239 homes were sold in July 2023, which is 5% decrease compared to July 2022, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors.
Advice for renters
In Coleman's multiple listing service (MLS), renters in Columbia and Boone County have to be especially picky. That's because there are only 27 detached single-family homes listings available, according to Coleman.
The cheapest option Coleman could find for renters in Columbia was $1,495 per month for a detached single-family house. The most expensive listing creeped up to $4,000.
"That's really high for a single family," Coleman said.
She mentioned there are duplexes and fourplexes that are available at lower rates. There are 24 duplexes available in the Columbia and Boone County MLS, and rates span between $900 and $2,150.
Where the rest of Missouri stacks up
USA TODAY published an article attributing a recent study, which shows the Midwest was hit hard by rent hikes this summer.
Among the 50 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, Kansas City, Missouri, saw a 16.17% increase in rates in August 2023. The study was conducted by rent.com.
Online marketplace's impact on rates
"A lot of people are taking some of the rentals that they used to have and putting them as Airbnbs," Coleman said.
Landlords can often get a better bang for their buck by listing their house on an online marketplace, but Coleman said that comes with consequences for long-term renters. It's something she noticed has progressively worsened over the past year.
"It's taking a lot of the rentals out of the market. It's really hurting our market," Coleman said. "It's really hard if you're looking for something to rent for a year or two years."
A lot of the renters in the Columbia and Boone County MLS will buy houses from Coleman as an investment, make upgrades on them – like a remodeled kitchen or bathroom – and then they will keep the house in their inventory as an Airbnb or VRBO.
"That takes it out of the market for people who are looking to buy or even doing a fairly decent rental," Coleman said.