COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians are finding it harder and harder to purchase homes.
Mason Crawford, a Columbia resident, said he resonates with these troubles.
“I mean, it feels pretty hopeless sometimes, like seeing what's out there. And there's not a ton of houses on the market right now,” Crawford said. “We're working hard to find what we like but the more we get shot down, the less secure we feel in that decision.”
More Missourians are experiencing this feeling as the demand for real estate from out-of-staters is rising.
U-Haul said in their research of migration patterns that Missouri is seventh out of all states for people moving into the state.
Ashley Isby, another Columbia resident looking for a home, said it’s hard enough to compete with people for homes in Missouri.
“I understand people wanting to move to Missouri, I get that but it can be a little sad thing to know that I'm having to compete, not just with people here, but people coming in,” Isby said.
The United States Census Bureau in its state population totals from 2010-2020, said over 10,000 people moved to Missouri from out of state.
Natasha Lamonda, a buyer specialist for Sean Moore & Associates, said she has seen many people wanting to come to Missouri for a "more hometown feeling."
“I actually worked a lot with people from out of town in the last year, I think because of the prices, because of COVID, people are trying to move to maybe smaller towns. I had a lot of clients from California,” Lamonda said.
Lamonda also said many people from out of state are using cash to buy homes, which can lead to faster closing times and less financial fall throughs.
“Surprisingly, the people that I had out of state, most of them were able to buy cash, which is in our market... huge,” Lamonda said. “I think probably 80% of them were cash buyers, which is different for our market, in our market we get occasionally a cash buyer, but not nearly as often as out of state.”
Crawford said these instances have led them from losing bids.
“The last house that we put in a bid for, it ended up they got 14 bids, and three of them were cash offers with no appraisal and no inspection, which I mean, we're not gonna be able to beat that,” Crawford said.
