JEFFERSON CITY — Across the last two years, realtor Ashley Pederson says she has seen the housing market go from hot to lukewarm.
"2021 was crazy, you put a home on the market and get 20 offers," Pederson said. "In 2022, we have felt it slow down as far as the number of offers that you get on a home, and we just don't have as much inventory."
With the start of 2023, Pederson said she's predicting some relief to buyers even though it's a seller's market.
"I do anticipate in the spring market that we're going to get more listings," Pederson said.
A seller's market in real estate means that there are more people wanting to buy a home than people willing to sell their home. In 2021, this led to back-to-back bidding wars, but Pederson said that slowed down in 2022. She said now, there are often only one to two bids on a home at one time.
"We still have a lot of buyers," Pederson said. "Definitely interest rates is what has caused it to not have 20 offers on a home."
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, mortgage interest rates fell for the third straight week this week. That's the lowest level since September 2022. Last week, the 30-year fixed rate hit 6.2%. That percentage was double what it was in January 2022.
Columbia real estate agent Karen Bataille said she hasn't seen anything like what's happened over the past two years, but expects the market to normalize in 2023.
"I think the market is going to normalize more," Bataille said. "People have gotten used to interest rates so I think we're going to see a more normal market, and I think it's going to be a strong market."
Bataille said inventory, while still low, is likely to increase this year. Mikayla Payne just bought her first home this month. She said it only took a couple of days to put in an offer.
"It was very fast and unexpected," Payne said. "I saw the house come up on a Friday, reached out to Dave on a Saturday and went and saw it, on a Sunday decided to put in an offer and then on Monday I found out that I got a house."
Payne works with Pederson in her reality office. She said she was lucky to have an inside scoop and previous knowledge of the market to be able to buy a home without fatigue.
"It's a scary process and it's a big decision," Pederson said. "You want to make sure that you're making the right decision and to make it fast can be nerve-wracking, but after they lose out on a couple, buyers realize we want to act quickly."
Blake Werner, the president of the Jefferson City Area Board of Realtors, said while it has been a fast game, buyers should be able to wait longer before putting in an offer this year.
"I predict the prices are not going to continue, we're already at a peak," Werner said. "So I don't believe we'll have an increase in value this coming year, but I believe that sales will still be at a healthy or closer to a pre-pandemic normal average."
A drop in mortgage rates would help potential homebuyers with month to month ownership costs, but all three realtors said it won't be anything like pre-pandemic levels.