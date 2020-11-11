FULTON - With many people stuck at home during the pandemic, they may start looking for a bigger space.
An April 2020 study conducted by OJO Labs, a software company and referenced in Forbes, found that 28% of prospective buyers who have delayed buying property due to COVID-19 are still looking at listings online. 25% are taking virtual tours of homes.
The same study found that COVID-19 had expedited the homebuying process for 20% of buyers.
Jim Niedergerke is a broker at Coldwell Banker Niedergerke & Co in Fulton. He said the Fulton area has been a seller's market during the past several months.
"First couple months were very slow," he said. "And then starting in about May, we got our influx of buyers and sold most of our listings. We've got a really low inventory right now because they've sold so fast. And we've got historically low interest rates, which is making a difference."
Indeed, the OJO Labs study found that of those who were expediting their home search, 56.5% of them wanted to take advantage of the lower interest rates.
At least for Neidergerke, his properties are getting snatched up fast. He told KOMU 8 News he currently has 12 houses for sale.
"On a normal year, we have three times as many," he said.
In March, Lurese LeVoir moved to Fulton with her daughter from San Francisco. She purchased her new home in 2019 but knew the COVID-19 lockdowns were coming. So, she and her daughter left California shortly before the state began its COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I was retiring early because of COVID," LeVoir said. "I decided I was out. I had the years, I had the time. So I left my job after 30 years. And we decided let's just get in the car and drive."
LeVoir's original plan was to wait for a few months to get things ready in Fulton for her daughter's arrival. Instead, she left California early to avoid being called into work herself and didn't want to leave her daughter alone at home during online school.
"I would have been considered essential personnel, because I worked for the Department of Veteran Affairs," she said. "And so I would have had to go to work every day. And she would have had to sit home and do her homework all day by herself. So I'm like, I don't want to do this. Let's go."
LeVoir added that moving from San Francisco to Fulton was more affordable in her retirement.
"I can very comfortably live on retirement here," she said. "I could have never retired in California."
"I love it," LeVoir said. "I love the people. Everybody has been so friendly. Some of the stores that we go into, they know us as soon as we come in, and what do you need? How does your you know? How's the chickens doing? And they're, you know, what do you need today? And they're always, you know, everyone's very willing to help us with everything we need."