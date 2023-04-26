COLUMBIA — The Columbia Regional (COU) Airport Advisory Board discussed the functionality of its new terminal at a meeting Wednesday.
In March, the airport saw a total of 16,355 enplanements and deplanements, a 24.3% increase from the same month last year, according to COU's passenger load data.
COU opened its new terminal six months ago. It features a wider concourse and modern fixtures around the building in contrast with the original terminal.
However, there is a noticeable lack of food and drink options for those going to their departure gate or coming back to Columbia, according to fliers. Airport manager Mike Parks said they are in talks with at least one food vendor.
Parks previously told KOMU 8 that COU was looking to add Charlotte, North Carolina, as a destination as well. He said on Wednesday that he is continuing those talks with airlines.
The airport gained a $800,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation in February 2020 that could allow a flight service to Charlotte. Parks previously told KOMU that they hope to add new options "whether that's a low-cost carrier or another major airline."
During the meeting, board members discussed strategies to give greater exposure to the COU brand with Woodruff marketing.
The board discussed how to market the COU airport to the 17-county region it serves, along with ways to incorporate sponsorships in mid-Missouri.
No formal media budget or other items were finalized at the meeting, but there was consistent interest between the board and Woodruff marketing to define the various demographics that use the airport. There also is a plan to apply for a Missouri Department of Transportation marketing grant to fund these plans.
Members of the board addressed delays and cancellations at the airport. Members said most of the delays and cancellations are nearly always due to airline issues, but the group agreed that more flight options at the airport could increase interest.
Parks told KOMU 8 News that there would be 14 days in May in which six daily flights would be leaving Columbia rather than the typical five per day.
The next advisory board meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 24.