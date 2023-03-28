OSAGE BEACH − A proposed family resort in Osage Beach will feature a 400-room Marriott Hotels property, according to a Monday news release.
Oasis at Lakeport is a $350 million entertainment district set to be developed along the Lakeport property at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road, adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge.
The district will also feature a 25-acre amusement park, a 50,000-square-foot indoor water park, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and a 1,000-space parking garage.
The hotel will feature a 26,000-square-foot conference center, a full-service spa, restaurants, an outdoor pool, pickleball courts and a fitness center.
Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, with the amusement park and parking garage expected to open in the summer of 2024, and the hotel and waterpark to be completed in 2026.
The Osage Beach Tax Increment Financing Commission met Monday night to discuss an overview of the redevelopment plan for the area. At the meeting, Jeff Tegethoff, founding principal of Tegethoff Development, said he expects 600,000 people a year to visit the district. He also elaborated on the millions of dollars the area would benefit from through taxes.
A second meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 and will allow for community input.
Oasis at Lakeport will be managed by St. Louis-based SkyView Partners, Tegethoff Development and Fred Ross, owner of Big Thunder Marine. The hotel will be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, a Plano, Texas, business, while the waterpark will be managed by American Resort Management, an Erie, Pennsylvania, business.
For more information and future updates, visit Oasis at Lakeport's website.