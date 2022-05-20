MARSHALL − The Marshall Board of Education has issued a warning that there will be a zero-tolerance policy regarding any disruptions or "unnecessary behavior" during its high school graduation ceremony on Sunday.
The warning, released on the school district's website on Friday, asked those who plan to attend to be respectful.
"With recent events in our district and our community and with the goal of safety and security for all those in attendance, the Marshall Board of Education has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for unnecessary behavior during this ceremony," the warning said.
The board said it will prohibit any outside noise devices like air horns and cowbells. Security and law enforcement will be present during the graduation. They are directed to "move directly to prosecution," rather than first issue a warning.
The statement comes after students protested against the high school, after an alleged off-campus incident occurred on prom night. While students say it was a sexual assault, the school has yet to confirm the incident.
"Situations that are impacting our community have taken an emotional toll on all involved and those not involved," Friday's statement said. "We are committed to not only that situation but also committed to providing the safest environment we can; this policy is an attempt to do so."
Marshall police has confirmed there is an investigation connection to the incident that led to the protests, but the department has not provided specifics. The district said it is cooperating with all legal entities involved.
Graduation is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 805 South Miami Avenue.